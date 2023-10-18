Teen Mom Star Cheyenne Floyd Denies Pregnancy Rumors

Teen Mom star Cheyenne Floyd recently addressed fans on Snapchat who were speculating about her potential pregnancy. In a Q&A session on the social media platform, one fan asked if Cheyenne was pregnant. The reality star appeared nervous in her video response before confessing that she was “kidding” and definitively stating that she was not pregnant. She even playfully told her fans to “stop putting baby number three” on her.

Cheyenne is the mother of two children, Ryder and Ace. She recently welcomed her son Ace with her now-husband Zach Davis in May 2021, and her daughter Ryder with ex-boyfriend Cory Wharton in April 2017. Cheyenne made it clear that she is content with her two kids and has no plans for another baby at the moment.

Currently, Cheyenne is focusing on her children and supporting Ryder’s dreams. The six-year-old walked in The 13th Annual Rookie USA Show, modeling a children’s outfit for Nike. Cheyenne expressed her pride in making her daughter’s dream come true. Additionally, Ryder is set to release a book called “Ryder K the Mini-Boss,” which highlights her journey as a young entrepreneur. The book, with assistance from her famous mom, is expected to be released in April 2024.

Aside from her family and personal projects, Cheyenne is also working on the reality show Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. The second season of the series is currently filming, and Cheyenne shared that the new season will address some challenges her family faced, including her daughter Ryder’s difficult season and her ex-boyfriend Cory’s experiences on The Challenge.

In conclusion, Cheyenne Floyd has addressed pregnancy rumors and clarified that she is not expecting another child. She is focused on her two children, supporting Ryder’s aspirations, and working on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Despite speculation and fan curiosity, Cheyenne is content with her family as it is.

