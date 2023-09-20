Young South Australian Man Pleads Guilty to Driving Offense

A young man from South Australia, James Dee Roseburgh, has pleaded guilty to one offense related to his alleged reckless driving antics. He is also expected to be summonsed for several other charges. Roseburgh, 18, appeared in the Millicent Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a notice to produce a vehicle. He has also been reported for aggravated driving without due care, misuse of a motor vehicle, and breaching the conditions of his provisional license.

The alleged incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, August 19, when SA Police claim that Roseburgh was behind the wheel of a Ford Falcon that performed burnouts through the main street of Millicent. The video of the incident went viral on social media, garnering over 400,000 views. Police contacted Roseburgh after the video was posted online.

During the court hearing, Roseburgh stated that the vehicle was already dismantled and some parts of it had been disposed of. Magistrate Kym Millard fined him $400, plus additional costs. The court described Roseburgh’s behavior as “reckless and irresponsible,” as it posed a potential danger tostanders, other vehicles, and public property.

Roseburgh is expected to face court again at a later date for the other charges related to the incident. He left the court on a pushbike after the hearing.

Sources: ABC South East SA: Eugene Boisvert