Teenage Driver Causes Severe Car Crash After Using Snapchat

A young driver’s decision to use Snapchat while behind the wheel resulted in a devastating car crash, leaving a taxi driver in a coma. The incident occurred when Connor Brian, now 20 years old, opened Snapchat just seconds before the collision, reaching speeds of approximately 80mph.

On the day before the crash, Brian had sent a Snapchat video to others, which showed him reversing down a street at around 50mph. The court heard that his Honda Civic collided with the taxi driver’s Toyota on September 24, 2022. The taxi driver, identified as Andrew Clark, suffered life-threatening injuries and had to undergo emergency surgery. He spent three weeks in the hospital and had to learn basic motor skills again before being able to return home to his family.

During the court proceedings at Leeds Crown Court, it was revealed that Brian had been captured on footage driving at high speeds. Witnesses reported that Brian overtook multiple cars, driving well above the speed limit. One witness estimated that Brian was traveling at double the speed limit, approximately 80 to 90mph.

In a statement given to the court, Mr. Clark described the harrowing experience of being in a coma, experiencing hallucinations, and fearing that he had died. He struggled to adjust after returning home, experiencing anxiety and panic attacks.

The court also heard that Brian had opened a Snapchat message just moments before the collision. He had previously sent a video of himself reversing at high speeds, indicating a reckless and dangerous driving behavior.

Brian pleaded guilty to causing the accident and was found to be under the legal limit for alcohol. However, the severe consequences of his dangerous driving cannot be overlooked. This case serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of distracted driving, particularly the use of mobile phones while operating a vehicle.