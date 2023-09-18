Title: Teen Charged After Posting Threatening Video Outside Edina School

Summary: A 17-year-old Minneapolis boy has been charged with threats of violence and possession of a weapon after allegedly posting a video on Snapchat where he threatened an Edina student and held a handgun outside Edina High School. The video led to classes being conducted remotely the following day. The police were able to connect the teen to the Snapchat account he used to make the threat, and evidence including “Glock” sweatpants and 9mm ammunition was found at his home. The teen has been taken to the Juvenile Detention Center for questioning.

In a disturbing incident that raised concerns about school safety, a 17-year-old boy from Minneapolis has been charged with threats of violence and possession of a weapon. The charges come after the teen allegedly posted a video on Snapchat where he threatened an Edina student and was seen holding a handgun outside Edina High School.

The video, which was posted on Thursday, sparked fears among the Edina school community, prompting the district to move classes online as a precautionary measure. The caption accompanying the video read: “Come outside b-.”

Law enforcement authorities were able to track down the teen after discovering that he had used a Snapchat account created with an email that matched his name. Following this lead, investigators connected the teen to the account and subsequently found incriminating evidence at his home.

During a search of the teen’s residence, officers located “Glock” sweatpants that matched the clothing worn the suspect in the Snapchat video. Additionally, the teen’s phone, which was found to be linked to the Snapchat account, was seized as evidence. Furthermore, officers discovered a round of 9mm ammunition in the sweatpants.

The 17-year-old teen, whose identity is being protected due to his age, was taken into custody and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center for questioning. When questioned, the teen claimed his Snapchat account had been hacked and exercised his right to remain silent.

Incidents like these highlight the need for continued vigilance and proactive measures in ensuring the safety of students and staff at educational institutions. It is crucial for law enforcement agencies and school administrators to work together in identifying potential threats and taking appropriate action to maintain a secure learning environment for everyone.

