Teenager Arrested for Fatal Shooting in San Antonio

An 18-year-old suspect has been taken into custody after allegedly shooting and killing a man outside a residence in San Antonio’s Southeast Side. Tristan Lerma has been identified as the perpetrator in the murder of Michael Molina. The tragic incident occurred on August 30th on Bob Billa St.

Law enforcement officials were able to make the connection between Lerma and the crime through his social media activity. The suspect had made mention of the shooting on his Instagram account, providing crucial evidence that ultimately led to his arrest.

Lerma is currently being held in Bexar County Jail, awaiting his prehearing. His bail has been set at a total of $450,000. The charges against him include two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Deadly Conduct of a Firearm, and a First-Degree felony charge of Murder.

This incident serves as a tragic reminder of the consequences of gun violence in our communities. The loss of a life is devastating and has a far-reaching impact on families, friends, and the entire community.

FAQ:

Q: What was the motive behind the shooting?

A: The motive behind the shooting has not been disclosed at this time.

Q: Was the victim known to the suspect?

A: The relationship between the suspect and the victim is currently unknown.

Q: Are there any witnesses to the shooting?

A: The police have not mentioned any witnesses to the shooting.

Q: Has Lerma hired legal representation?

A: It is unknown whether Lerma has hired legal representation at this time.