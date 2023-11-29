Facing Cyberbullying: LGBTQ+ Creators Share Their Stories of Online Harassment

Online harassment and cyberbullying have become pervasive issues in today’s digital age. LGBTQ+ creators, who use their platforms to express themselves and advocate for marginalized communities, often find themselves targeted with hate messages and threats. While these incidents are alarmingly common, they shed light on the underlying hostility and discrimination faced queer individuals.

Sanat, a 19-year-old transperson from Delhi with a significant following on Instagram, recently opened up about feeling unsafe after receiving a disturbing and transphobic message. The incident serves as a reminder that despite progress in LGBTQ+ rights, prejudice still persists.

Similar experiences are shared Rie Raut, a non-binary advocate who uses their Instagram handle to fight for Dalit and trans rights. When Rie turned to crowdfunding for their gender affirmation procedure, they encountered bullying instead of support. They describe the challenges of engaging with individuals whose aim is to attack and dehumanize, rather than having a respectful conversation.

These stories reflect a larger problem. The National Crimes Record Bureau (NCRB) reported a 36 percent rise in cyberstalking and cyberbullying cases in India in 2021. In the United States, a 2022 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health revealed that 45 percent of LGBTQ+ youth have contemplated suicide in the past year, with 73 percent experiencing symptoms of anxiety.

It is concerning that India lacks a specific government registry or data system to track crimes against queer and trans individuals. Without such comprehensive measures, it becomes difficult to address and combat these issues effectively.

Patruni Chidananda Sastry, a bisexual drag artist based out of Hyderabad, has developed a resilience against online trolls but remains deeply affected when comments target their partner and family. Sastry emphasizes that the impact of hate speech extends beyond the individual, with loved ones being subjected to the same vitriol.

Roshini Kumar, a 30-year-old queer artist and activist from Mumbai, expresses disbelief at the level of hate directed towards the LGBTQ+ community. The persistent animosity enforces the urgency for societal change and increased awareness of these experiences.

The online harassment faced LGBTQ+ creators illustrates the deep-seated discrimination faced these communities. It is crucial that individuals and institutions take proactive measures to combat cyberbullying, create safe spaces, and promote inclusivity for all.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is cyberbullying?

Cyberbullying refers to the act of harassing, threatening, or targeting individuals using digital communication channels such as social media platforms, email, or text messages. It can involve the spreading of harmful or derogatory content, sharing personal information without consent, or repeatedly sending abusive messages.

2. How does cyberbullying affect LGBTQ+ individuals?

Cyberbullying has a particularly detrimental impact on LGBTQ+ individuals. It targets their sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression, exacerbating underlying discrimination and marginalization. Online harassment can lead to increased mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression, and in extreme cases, it can contribute to suicidal ideation.

3. What can be done to address cyberbullying?

Addressing cyberbullying requires a multi-faceted approach. Individuals can report and block offenders, surround themselves with a supportive community, and prioritize self-care. Social media platforms must enforce strict policies against hate speech and harassment, and actively respond to user reports. Additionally, education and awareness campaigns can foster empathy and promote acceptance, creating a more inclusive online environment.

