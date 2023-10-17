16-Year-Old Girl Arrested for Online School Shooting Threat in Cudahy

A 16-year-old girl has been taken into custody after allegedly making an online threat to carry out a school shooting at Cudahy High School. The incident occurred on October 16th at around 5 p.m. The local law enforcement, Cudahy police, were alerted to an Instagram post that depicted a rifle and included a caption which threatened to shoot up the school. Fortunately, the post was swiftly removed within half an hour of its creation.

Upon investigation, the police, with the help of the Cudahy School District staff, were able to identify the suspect. They arrested the 16-year-old girl, who was found to have a known association with Cudahy High School. The suspect has since been transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Despite the arrest, the police are continuing their investigations into the incident. They urge anyone with additional information regarding the threat to contact the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260. The authorities take threats of this nature very seriously and are working diligently to ensure the safety and security of all students and staff at Cudahy High School.

It is unfortunate to witness such threats, especially when they involve schools. Threats like these not only instill fear and anxiety within the community but also disrupt the learning environment. It is crucial that law enforcement and educational institutions address these threats promptly and take appropriate actions to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

