The Ongoing Feud between Teejay and Byron Messia

The feud between major label artists Teejay and Byron Messia has escalated with the release of two diss tracks. The origins of this heated rivalry can be traced back to a message posted Messia on his ‘Close Friends’ group on Instagram, calling out Teejay and Reggae Sumfest. Speculation suggests that Messia, who believes his hit song “Talibans” is the biggest Dancehall song since 2005, feels snubbed from Sumfest’s lineup and blames Teejay.

The initial post sparked a series of cryptic and mocking social media posts between the two artists. Teejay referred to Messia as a “pig,” while Messia labeled Teejay a “penguin.” Screenshots shared Teejay revealed that Messia had been sending him direct messages since 2018, suggesting that Messia was once a fan of Teejay but has now turned bitter.

Both artists continued to exchange jabs on social media, with Messia sharing a video of Teejay celebrating his song “Talibans” and claiming they are both fans of each other. Teejay responded releasing the diss track “Warning,” which took aim at Messia’s lyrical association with “Talibans.”

In response, Messia released his own diss track called “Collision,” where he threatened to harm Teejay. The release of these diss tracks further fueled their war of words on Instagram. Teejay asserted that Messia is his “son” and that it’s only a matter of time before the world sees who is truly superior.

As fans eagerly weighed in on the diss tracks, Teejay seemed to have the slight edge in this clash. However, it’s possible that this is just the beginning of an exhilarating feud between the two artists. Messia is signed to Interscope Records, under Simple Stupid Records/Geffen, while Teejay is signed to Warner Records.

