The LPGA Kicks Off Its Season with a Unique Tournament Format

The LPGA is gearing up for an exciting start to its season with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. This year, the tournament features a twist, as it brings together both past LPGA winners and participants from other sports and celebrities.

While the LPGA participants take part in the traditional 72-hole, stroke-play event without a cut, the celebrities will have their own competition using a modified-Stableford scoring format. This format awards 5 points for an eagle, 3 for a birdie, 2 for a par, 0 for a bogey, and -1 for a double bogey or worse.

This unique mix of athletes from different backgrounds adds an intriguing element to the tournament. Sports fans will have the opportunity to see their favorite athletes and celebrities showcase their golfing skills on the course.

The first-round groupings and tee times have been announced, setting the stage for an exciting start to the tournament. Fans can catch all the action live from Lake Nona Golf and Country Club as Golf Channel and Peacock provide coverage, beginning at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions marks the beginning of what promises to be a thrilling LPGA season. As the players tee off, anticipation mounts, and fans around the world eagerly await the outcome of this unique tournament.

Get ready to witness a combination of talent and sportsmanship as the LPGA season gets underway. Stay tuned for updates and follow the exciting journey of these remarkable athletes as they compete in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.