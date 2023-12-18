Tee Higgins’ Mother Defends Son Against Critics in Epic Twitter Rant

Summary: Tee Higgins’ mother came to his defense on Twitter after some fans criticized the wide receiver’s performance in Saturday’s game. She didn’t hold back, using strong language and roasting anyone who had something negative to say about her son.

Tee Higgins had a standout performance in Saturday’s game, scoring two crucial touchdowns that helped lead his team to victory. However, like any player, he had a few miscues throughout the game, which some fans were quick to criticize on social media. But little did these fans know, they were about to face the wrath of Tee Higgins’ biggest fan: his mother.

In an epic Twitter rant, Tee Higgins’ mother unleashed her fury on anyone who dared to say something negative about her son. She didn’t hold back, using strong language and making sure to roast each and every one of these critics. It was clear that Higgins has a staunch defender in his mother, and these fans learned that the hard way.

One particular play that drew criticism was a miraculous catch Higgins that tied the game in the final minutes. He leapt up, reached behind his back, and stretched the ball as far as he could to just cross the goal line. This incredible play eventually led to an overtime victory for his team.

Looking forward, Tee Higgins is in line for a big payday this offseason, whether it’s with the Cincinnati Bengals or another team. As a young and talented wide receiver, there will always be a hot market for players like him. Some teams, like the Carolina Panthers, may even be willing to overpay for his services. Regardless of where it comes from, a significant payday is undoubtedly on the horizon for Tee Higgins.