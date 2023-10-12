Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos Reveals Details on Failed Negotiations with SAG-AFTRA

Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos has shed light on the breakdown of negotiations between striking actors union SAG-AFTRA and major Hollywood producers. The talks ended on Wednesday evening after the guild proposed a “levy” on each of Netflix’s approximately 238 million subscribers. Sarandos stated that the offer from producers closely resembled the one reached with the Writers Guild of America in September but would be significantly more expensive to implement due to the larger membership of SAG-AFTRA.

The introduction of the subscriber levy came after the studios, represented the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, received a similar revenue-sharing proposal from the actors. According to Sarandos, this additional demand felt like a step too far in the negotiation process.

The studios have approached the negotiations with the same level of intensity as they did with responding to the coronavirus pandemic. Sarandos emphasized the importance of resuming production after over five months of inactivity, stating that the goal is to get people back to work and reopen the industry. He added that the impact of the ongoing strike is not limited to the entertainment sector but also has significant consequences for the businesses that support it, especially in California.

In response to Sarandos’ comments, SAG-AFTRA expressed disappointment in the studios’ refusal to address key concerns. These concerns include protecting performers from being replaced artificial intelligence, increasing wages to keep up with inflation, and sharing revenue generated actors’ work.

While the negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the studios may be at an impasse, it appears that both sides are committed to resolving their differences and getting the industry back on track. The failure to reach an agreement has far-reaching implications not only for the entertainment sector but also for the wider economy that relies on its success.

Definitions:

– SAG-AFTRA: Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, a labor union representing actors, performers, and other media professionals.

– Levy: A financial charge or fee imposed on subscribers to cover costs or generate revenue.

– Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers: A collective bargaining organization representing major studios and production companies in labor negotiations with entertainment unions.

– Revenue Sharing: A contractual arrangement where a portion of the income generated from a project is distributed among the parties involved.

– Artificial Intelligence (AI): The simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think and learn like humans.

