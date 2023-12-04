Netflix CEO Discusses How COVID-19 Prepared the Streamer for Industry Disruptions

In a recent interview, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos spoke about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the streaming giant’s ability to navigate programming disruptions. While acknowledging that COVID-19 was not a positive situation for anyone, Sarandos highlighted how it inadvertently helped Netflix build resilience in managing unpredictable times, such as the upcoming Hollywood double strike.

During the UBS Global TMT Conference, Sarandos emphasized that Netflix’s extensive slate of content allowed them to continue delivering programming to their members without major interruptions. He mentioned the ability of programming leaders to adapt and ‘shuffle’ releases, ensuring a steady stream of entertainment despite the labor dispute.

One key advantage for Netflix was their focus on international programs, which remained unaffected the strike. Sarandos expressed excitement for the return of highly anticipated shows like “Bridgerton,” “Cobra Kai,” and “Emily in Paris,” which are scheduled for release in the upcoming year.

It is evident that the challenges posed the pandemic have provided valuable lessons to the industry as a whole. While COVID-19 necessitated unprecedented adaptations, it also forced companies like Netflix to develop strategies and contingencies for future disruptions.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Hollywood double strike?

A: The Hollywood double strike refers to the labor dispute within the entertainment industry where both the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild went on strike simultaneously, leading to disruptions in programming schedules.

Q: How did Netflix manage programming disruptions during the strike?

A: Netflix was able to mitigate the impact of the strike through its extensive content library and shuffling releases. Additionally, their focus on international programs, unaffected the labor dispute, provided a steady supply of content to their members.

Q: Which shows can we expect from Netflix in the upcoming year?

A: Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos mentioned the return of popular shows like “Bridgerton,” “Cobra Kai,” and “Emily in Paris” in the upcoming year.