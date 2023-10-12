Netflix Co-CEO Reiterates Stance on Streaming-First Releases

Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos recently spoke at the Bloomberg Screentime conference in Los Angeles, where he once again defended the company’s strategy of prioritizing streaming-first releases over traditional theatrical windows. Sarandos pointed out that while some may question why Netflix doesn’t follow the industry norm, the financial results speak for themselves.

This is not the first time Netflix has faced criticism for this approach, as other major studios like Disney and Universal have largely abandoned day-and-date releases or sending movies intended for theaters to streaming platforms. Netflix, on the other hand, continues to release high-profile films either exclusively on its platform or with a minimal theatrical engagement.

Sarandos emphasized that the size of a film’s box office does not necessarily determine its success on Netflix. He argued that the streaming giant creates its own demand and meets it through its core business of streaming. He cited the example of Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” which received a limited theatrical release before becoming one of Netflix’s most-watched titles and earning multiple Academy Award nominations.

While Netflix’s streaming-first approach has drawn criticism in terms of revenue generation and awards season recognition, it makes sense for a company with a large and highly engaged user base. Netflix’s extensive promotion of its original content often results in significant viewership, even with lesser-known films and stars.

Sarandos acknowledged the romantic connection people have with movie theaters, and Netflix supports this sentiment through initiatives like the Paris Theater in New York City. He highlighted how the theater serves as a venue for premieres and also showcases classic films with a state-of-the-art sound system.

Netflix’s global streaming releases give subscribers immediate access to a diverse range of films, many of which may not have received a traditional theatrical release or may have only played in arthouse theaters. Sarandos emphasized that this expanded distribution footprint benefits the audience while also catering to the demand generated Netflix’s subscriber base.

In conclusion, despite facing criticism, Netflix remains committed to its streaming-first strategy, leveraging its large user base and global reach to redefine the movie-watching experience.

