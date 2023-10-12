Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos Discusses Failed Talks with SAG-AFTRA

In recent negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP, talks fell apart due to an additional “levy” proposed the actor’s union. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, who was part of the negotiating team, revealed that they had offered SAG-AFTRA a “success-based bonus” similar to the deal made with the Writers Guild of America. However, this proposal was rejected, and the counterproposal was a levy on every streaming subscriber. Sarandos expressed that this levy felt like a step too far in the negotiations.

The AMPTP also weighed in on the situation, announcing that negotiations had been “suspended” due to a significant gap between the two parties. They specifically mentioned SAG-AFTRA’s proposal for casts to receive a portion of streaming platform revenue, deeming it an “untenable economic burden.” According to the AMPTP, this proposal would cost over $800 million per year.

SAG-AFTRA, in response, accused the studios of walking away from the talks and using “bully tactics.” They claimed that the studios intentionally misrepresented the cost of their proposal. Sarandos clarified that all studios, not just Netflix, have been deeply invested in the negotiating process and are committed to making a deal as long as the talks are progressing. However, the talks on Wednesday night were described as “not steady or progressive.”

Sarandos also emphasized the importance of reaching an agreement to get people back to work and reopen the industry, which has been severely impacted the ongoing pandemic. While he expects the cost of producing content to increase for studios in the future, Netflix is not currently changing its content spending forecasts.

Lastly, Sarandos addressed the tragic loss of a crew member who was killed in the recent Hamas attack in Israel. Production on the Netflix series had been halted, and Sarandos expressed condolences to the victim’s family and anyone else affected the incident.

Overall, negotiations between Netflix and SAG-AFTRA have reached a stalemate due to the union’s proposed levy on streaming subscribers and the studios’ concerns about the economic impact of revenue sharing with casts.

Definitions:

– SAG-AFTRA: Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, a labor union representing performers in the entertainment industry.

– AMPTP: Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, a trade association representing film and television producers.

– Levy: A financial charge or fee imposed on a particular group or activity.

