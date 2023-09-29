The End of an Era: Netflix Ships Its Last DVD

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, announced on social media that the company has shipped its last DVD after 25 years. The iconic red envelopes, which delivered films and television shows to cities and towns that may otherwise not have had access, have become a thing of the past. Sarandos expressed his gratitude to the DVD team and emphasized that DVDs will always be a part of Netflix’s DNA.

Netflix made the transition from DVD rentals to streaming in 2007 and began producing original content in 2013. The decision to discontinue DVD shipments was made earlier this year, as the practice was no longer profitable. In 2012, DVD revenue exceeded $1 billion, but last year, it had dropped to under $150 million.

The company acknowledged the significance of its DVD business in a blog post, stating that it redefined how people watched films and series at home and provided members with a wide variety of titles and the freedom to watch as much as they wanted. Netflix expressed its appreciation to users and shared a commemorative video to mark the end of this era.

Today, Netflix is available for streaming in 190 countries, reaching a global audience. The first DVD Netflix ever sent out was a copy of the film Beetlejuice. Users who still have DVDs in their possession must return them October 27.

