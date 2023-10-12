Netflix’s Ad-Supported Tier Reaches Over 10 Million Monthly Active Users, But Still in Early Stages

Netflix’s ad-supported tier has surpassed 10 million monthly active users globally, according to the streamer’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos. However, Sarandos acknowledges that the offering is still in its infancy and has not yet reached the desired scale.

Sarandos praised Jeremi Gorman for her role in getting the ad-supported tier to where it is today. He emphasized that not only Netflix but all platforms that offer an ad option need to focus on growing that tier with fans and viewers on a large scale.

In a recent shakeup, Amy Reinhard was appointed as the new president of the ad business at Netflix. This move is part of an effort to accelerate growth in the ads business. Sarandos expressed excitement about Reinhard’s appointment, highlighting her experience in growing new businesses at Netflix.

Netflix originally took a stance against advertising, but as the company grew, they realized the need to offer options for consumers who don’t mind advertising and prefer a lower price point. Sarandos explained that Netflix now aims to deliver an innovative product that caters to advertisers while maintaining a seamless viewing experience for the audience.

Regarding the potential impact of a deal with SAG-AFTRA on the entertainment industry, Sarandos mentioned that talks between the guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers broke down due to a proposed levy based on subscribers. Netflix plans to increase prices for subscribers after the SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved.

Sarandos emphasized the importance of paying people for their work and highlighted the role of performance bonuses in driving the success of the business. He believes that content costs will incrementally change over time, but Netflix remains committed to its spend forecast.

Overall, while Netflix’s ad-supported tier has achieved significant growth, it is still a work-in-progress as the company aims to further scale and improve the offering.

Sources:

– Bloomberg’s Screentime conference

– The Information