Introducing Techzim’s New WhatsApp Channel

Techzim, a popular technology news website in Zimbabwe, has recently launched its own WhatsApp channel, allowing users to stay updated with the latest content and news from the platform. Previously available only to a select few, the channel is now open to the masses, giving Techzim the opportunity to reach a wider audience on WhatsApp.

The introduction of this feature is a significant development for Techzim, as WhatsApp is widely used in Zimbabwe, making it an ideal platform to share content and engage with readers. With the new channel, Techzim aims to bring its website experience to WhatsApp and provide users with an easy way to access and track the performance of its content.

Techzim has several plans for its WhatsApp channel. Firstly, it will be posting full articles from its blog onto the channel, including tables, graphs, and pictures. This will enable users to access the complete content directly on WhatsApp. Additionally, the channel will feature behind-the-scenes content for gadget reviews, allowing users to get a sneak peek before the full review is published.

In addition to article updates, the Techzim News Updates channel will also provide quick updates that may not make it into a full article. This could include alerts about scams or live updates on new product launches as they happen. By combining updates from the Techzim website and social media channels, the channel aims to become the go-to place for experiencing all things Techzim.

To join the Techzim WhatsApp channel and stay updated with the latest tech news and content, simply click here and share it with everyone who might be interested.

