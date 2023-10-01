The conflict between labor unions and technology in California has become a major concern, with various movements attempting to preserve jobs and prevent the advancement of technology in industries. The main issue at the heart of this conflict is whether technology and corporate consolidation make the economy more productive and globally competitive or create a surplus of unemployed workers.

Last year, California’s Governor Gavin Newsom and the Legislature allocated more funding to improve the efficiency of the state’s ports. However, at the request of longshore unions, the legislation included a specific ban on “fully automated cargo handling equipment.” This demonstrates the resistance against technology and other labor-saving measures to protect jobs.

Assembly Bill 316, one of the California Labor Federation’s key bills, aimed to prohibit the use of autonomous, driverless trucks until 2030. Despite Newsom’s affiliation with unions, he quickly vetoed the bill, stating that autonomous vehicle technology is evolving, and regulatory rules need to reflect these advancements.

Several other bills have been introduced to block technological advancements and labor-saving moves employers. Assembly Bill 647 sought to make it more challenging to lay off workers during grocery chain mergers, while Assembly Bill 627 aimed to prioritize seniority in rehiring workers after layoffs.

On the other hand, some legislation has focused on improving employment conditions. For instance, a new state agency was established last year to oversee wages and working conditions in the fast food industry. Following a challenge from industry-sponsored referendums, a compromise was reached, resulting in a minimum wage of $20 per hour for fast food workers.

These legislative moves have generally made it harder for employers to implement labor-saving changes while increasing labor costs. Although the intention is to preserve jobs and enhance compensation, there is a risk that these measures may backfire and make the state less competitive, potentially leading to job losses.

The fast food industry provides a simplistic example of this dilemma. If fast food outlets are required to pay workers more and provide additional sick leave, there is a possibility that they may respond cutting staff further and relying more on technology, such as self-service kiosks.

The conflict between labor unions and technology in California is complex, with various perspectives and interests at play. While efforts to preserve jobs and increase compensation are valid, it is essential to consider the potential consequences of hindering technological advancements. Finding a balance between protecting workers’ rights and ensuring economic competitiveness is crucial for the long-term sustainability of industries.

Source: CalMatters (Dan Walters)