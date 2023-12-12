Canada Post has successfully resolved a technical issue that previously prevented the acceptance of parcels for delivery within Canada. In an email statement, the postal service confirmed that the issue has been resolved and all postal services are now available. The organization expressed its gratitude to customers for their patience as they swiftly worked to address the issue.

Earlier, Canada Post had acknowledged the problem on social media, stating that they had identified the issue and were urgently working to restore full post office service for customers. They also extended their apologies for the inconvenience caused and thanked their customers for their understanding.

Although the exact source of the technical issue remains unknown, Canada Post has assured customers that they can contact their customer service team online or phone for any inquiries or concerns.

The impact of the technical issue on holiday delivery schedules, as well as the specific number of post offices affected, have not been disclosed. Further details regarding these areas have not been provided Canada Post.

While the original article highlighted the resolution of the technical issue, the divergent article focuses on the significance of resolving the issue and the gratitude expressed towards customers. It also emphasizes the lack of information regarding the source of the issue and the potential impact on holiday delivery schedules.