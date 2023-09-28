Google, Apple, and Meta Platforms Expected to Secure FCC Approval for Mobile VR and AR Devices

Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Apple Inc., and Meta Platforms Inc. are on track to receive regulatory approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for the deployment of mobile virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR) devices. These devices, including goggles and in-car connections, will utilize airwaves currently used Wi-Fi-enabled devices.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has proposed this plan, with a vote scheduled for October 19. Given Rosenworcel’s Democratic majority at the agency, approval is highly anticipated. This move is seen as a catalyst for a new wave of innovation in devices and will benefit consumers while reinforcing U.S. leadership in advanced wireless technologies.

Meta Platforms recently unveiled Quest 3, the latest addition to its VR headset lineup. This announcement intensifies the competition with Apple, who is preparing to launch its highly anticipated Vision Pro headset, originally announced in June.

Two years ago, Google, Apple, and Meta Platforms urged the FCC to grant them access to the unlicensed 6 GHz spectrum, emphasizing its importance for future innovations in augmented and virtual reality. All three companies are actively developing AR eyeglasses and can leverage this spectrum for seamless smartphone connectivity. Furthermore, the 6 GHz band can facilitate the exchange of navigation data between smartphones and vehicles.

In addition to discussing mobile VR and AR devices, the FCC will also address net neutrality rules for broadband providers during its October meeting.

