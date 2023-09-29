How to Add Multiple Links to Your Instagram Bio

Instagram, now owned Meta, has made a major improvement to user profiles allowing individuals to include up to five clickable links in their bio. This is a significant upgrade from the previous limit of only one link. Whether you want to share your interests, support causes, promote brands, showcase your entrepreneurial ventures, or provide other important information, this feature is available to all account types, including business and creator profiles.

Adding multiple links to your Instagram bio is a simple process. First, launch the Instagram app and navigate to the “edit profile” option. From there, go to the links section, and finally, add your external links. You can also arrange the links in your preferred order dragging and dropping them within the bio.

This new feature eliminates the need for third-party applications like Linktree, which were previously used to share multiple links on Instagram. Now, everything can be done directly within the Instagram app. This enhancement addresses a long-standing request from creators and sets Instagram apart from simply copying features of its competitors.

In addition to this update, Instagram has been introducing new features at a rapid pace. They are currently testing a function that allows users to share feed posts exclusively with their “Close Friends” group. If this feature becomes widely available, it could eliminate the need for users to maintain separate accounts just for their inner circle of friends.

With these innovations, Instagram continues to enhance user experience and provide more tools for creativity, connectivity, and self-expression.

Sources:

– No URLs provided