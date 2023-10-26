New Tech Earnings Unleash Investor Concerns, Nasdaq Drops

The recent earnings reports from Alphabet and Meta have exceeded expectations, but investors have shown concern about various issues within each company. As a result, the Nasdaq has experienced a drop of nearly 3.5% over the past two days.

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, surpassed Wall Street estimates in its earnings report. However, investors were apprehensive about the numbers from the Google Cloud division, which is heavily investing to compete with Amazon and Microsoft in managing large-scale artificial intelligence workloads. The cloud group reported quarterly revenue of $8.41 billion, falling short of analysts’ estimates. This shortfall was attributed to “customer optimization efforts,” indicating clients’ reduction in spending.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, also reported earnings that exceeded expectations. However, concerns arose due to comments made CFO Susan Li during the earnings call. Li mentioned potential issues in the advertising market for the fourth quarter, citing the escalating conflict in the Middle East as a factor affecting ad spending. As a result, Meta provided a wider revenue guidance range than usual.

These concerns have led to a decline in stock prices for both Alphabet and Meta. Alphabet shares have dropped approximately 11% over the past two days, while Meta has seen a decrease of nearly 7%. Additionally, Amazon’s stock has also declined more than 6% during this period.

Despite the recent downturn, 2023 has been a year of recovery for mega-cap tech companies following a challenging 2022. Meta is the second-best performing stock in the S&P 500, behind AI chipmaker Nvidia, with a year-to-date increase of approximately 140%. Alphabet and Amazon have also seen significant gains of 39% and 42%, respectively.

While tech companies have focused on cost-cutting measures to improve efficiency and navigate economic challenges, investor concerns persist due to broader economic uncertainty and the impact of high interest rates. The global economy also faces challenges with ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.