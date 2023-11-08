Introducing the New Era of Walmart Black Friday Deals

Exciting news for all you bargain hunters out there: Walmart’s highly anticipated Black Friday deals are just around the corner! In 20 hours, the deals will go live for everyone, giving you the opportunity to snag incredible discounts on a wide range of products. But here’s a secret – if you are a Walmart+ member, you can access these deals three hours earlier at 12pm ET/9am PT. And the best part? Walmart+ is currently available at a 50% discount, making it the perfect time to renew your membership or get a new one.

It’s important to note that these deals are expected to sell out quickly, so being a Walmart+ member gives you an advantage in securing the most popular items, including the highly sought-after $148 50-inch 4KTV. Other enticing deals include $99 AirPods, a $239 under-the-desk treadmill, $50 noise-canceling headphones, and a $70 discount on a PS5 Spider-Man bundle. These are just a few examples from the extensive list of deals that Walmart has in store for you.

If you want to get a sneak peek at Walmart’s best pending deals, they are already available for viewing. On the list, you’ll find attractive offers on various products, ranging from electronics to home appliances. So, you can plan ahead and ensure you don’t miss out on the items you’ve been longing to purchase.

With Walmart’s Black Friday deals starting tomorrow at 3pm ET, you won’t want to wait any longer to take advantage of the early access online that Walmart+ members are privileged with. Remember, you can save 50% on an annual membership of Walmart+ today.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How do I become a Walmart+ member?

To become a Walmart+ member, simply visit Walmart’s website and sign up for a membership. The process is quick and straightforward.

2. Can I still avail of the deals if I’m not a Walmart+ member?

Absolutely! While Walmart+ members get early access and some exclusive deals, the Black Friday deals will eventually be available to everyone. However, keep in mind that certain items might sell out quickly.

3. Are the deals available in-store as well?

Yes, the deals are available both online and in-store. However, it’s important to note that some deals may be exclusively online or in-store only. Make sure to check the details of each deal before making a purchase.

4. Can I combine Walmart+ member discounts with Black Friday deals?

Yes, Walmart+ members can enjoy their usual benefits, such as free shipping and fuel discounts, in addition to the exclusive deals available during the Black Friday sale.

