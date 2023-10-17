Tech Companies LinkedIn, Bandcamp, and Stack Overflow Announce Staff Reductions

LinkedIn, Bandcamp, and Stack Overflow have all confirmed that they will be cutting their staff, signaling a trend of layoffs in the tech industry as companies focus on profitability. LinkedIn, owned Microsoft, plans to reduce its global staff approximately 668 roles in various departments such as engineering, product, talent, and finance. The company stated that these changes are a necessary part of managing their business and that they remain committed to investing in strategic priorities.

Music platform Bandcamp has also experienced layoffs, with reports claiming that around half of the staff have been cut following the platform’s acquisition Songtradr from Epic Games. Employees claim that they were left in a state of uncertainty for two weeks before being informed of their job losses. Epic Games, the gaming company that sold Bandcamp, also announced that it was firing 16% of its workforce, approximately 830 people.

Stack Overflow, a popular coding Q&A site, is also implementing job cuts, with 28% of its staff being let go. The company’s go-to-market team is expected to be the most affected these layoffs. CEO Prashanth Chandrasekar explained that the focus for the company in the current and upcoming fiscal year is profitability, and economic pressures have influenced the decision to reduce the workforce. Chandrasekar noted that the company had already taken measures to spend less but that further actions were necessary.

It is unfortunate to see these companies going through such restructuring, but it is a testament to the challenges faced the tech industry in striving for profitability. It is crucial for all affected employees to receive necessary support and respect during this transition.

