Tech Giants Face Compulsory Disclosure of News Distribution Details in Australia

The Australian government is set to introduce new legislation that would require tech giants to provide sensitive information on how they distribute news content on their platforms, according to the country’s competition watchdog. The move aims to level the playing field for public interest journalism in the digital age and address any imbalances in bargaining power between tech companies and media organizations.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) will be responsible for monitoring and reporting on the distribution of news content on platforms subject to the media bargaining code. This will involve periodic reporting to assess whether significant imbalances exist and to ensure fair practices.

In addition to reporting obligations, the ACCC will gain new information-gathering powers, enabling the watchdog to compel companies to disclose their commercial agreements with media organizations. This move is aimed at increasing transparency and understanding the nature of the agreements made between tech giants and news publishers.

The government’s decision to legislate these changes follows a review conducted the Treasury in November 2022, which found the media bargaining code to be effective in facilitating agreements between tech companies like Google and Meta (previously Facebook and Instagram) with news publishers. These agreements have resulted in increased funding for media outlets, leading to the creation of new journalist positions and expanded coverage in regional areas.

While no digital platforms have been designated under the media bargaining code thus far, the possibility of designation has prompted negotiations between tech companies and news publishers. The assistant treasurer, Stephen Jones, emphasized the government’s power to designate digital platforms if necessary, urging companies to engage in good-faith negotiations.

The proposed legislation is seen as a means to ensure the sustainability of public interest journalism in the digital age. By enforcing fair negotiation practices and compensating news media businesses for their content, the government aims to maintain a strong and vibrant journalism industry.

The effectiveness of the media bargaining code and its impact on the industry will be reviewed in early 2025 after four years of operation. This ongoing assessment will allow for necessary adjustments and improvements to be made to the framework as needed.