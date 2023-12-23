DEI Programs in Tech Industry Face Cutbacks as AI Development Takes Priority

After the public commitments made tech companies in the wake of George Floyd’s murder in 2020, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in the industry are now facing significant cutbacks. These cuts include layoffs of DEI staff, downsizing of learning and development initiatives, and drastic reductions in budgets for external DEI groups. According to sources, some companies have slashed their DEI group budgets as much as 90% in 2023.

The decline in DEI programs coincides with the tech industry’s increased focus on artificial intelligence (AI). With fewer diverse voices involved in AI development, there is a concern that the resulting products may be less accurate or even harmful to users.

This retreat from DEI commitments marks a departure from the promises made companies immediately following Floyd’s murder, when vows were made to invest millions of dollars into improving diversity and supporting external DEI groups. However, recent data shows a decline in DEI-related job postings, with a 44% decrease compared to the previous year.

Notably, both Google and Meta have implemented staff cuts and downsized their DEI programs. These cutbacks not only impact the internal efforts of these companies but also have repercussions for smaller, third-party organizations that relied on their partnership with tech giants.

The reduction in DEI programs goes beyond broken promises, as it has the potential to perpetuate power imbalances in the industry. As technology companies continue to shape the AI landscape, the absence of diverse perspectives in development could lead to further inequities for both employees and consumers.

While companies like Meta and Google maintain that they remain committed to DEI work, the reduction in internal teams and programs raises concerns about their ability to address these issues effectively. The focus on AI development should not come at the expense of diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, as it undermines the integrity and fairness of the technology industry as a whole.