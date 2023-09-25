New AI Chatbots Coming to Meta

Meta, the parent company of popular platforms like Facebook and Instagram, is set to announce the introduction of new AI chatbots. According to The Wall Street Journal, these chatbots are designed to engage in conversations with users on Meta’s platforms. One interesting aspect of these chatbots is that they are geared towards younger users.

In other news, the dating app Tinder is launching a highly exclusive subscription tier called “Tinder Select.” This elite tier will only be offered to 1% of its VIP users, providing them with access to exclusive messaging services. However, this premium subscription comes at a steep price of $6,000 per year.

Additionally, the NFL and Amazon are using artificial intelligence (AI) to create innovative football statistics. These “Next gen stats” break down the movements of individual players on the field. They provide insights into various measurements, such as a defender’s aggressiveness and a quarterback’s response time.

Digital chatbots have become increasingly popular in recent years, with companies leveraging AI technology to enhance user experiences. These chatbots are capable of engaging in conversations, answering questions, and providing personalized recommendations. By introducing AI chatbots on its platforms, Meta aims to further enhance user engagement and interaction.

On the other hand, Tinder’s exclusive subscription tier is a strategic move to cater to its most influential and high-profile users. By offering exclusive messaging services, Tinder Select creates a sense of exclusivity and privilege for its VIP customers.

The NFL and Amazon’s utilization of AI technology in generating advanced football statistics represents a significant development in the world of sports analytics. These “Next gen stats” provide detailed insights into player performance, enabling teams and analysts to make data-driven decisions. With AI-powered analytics, the NFL and Amazon aim to revolutionize the way football statistics are captured and analyzed.

Overall, these developments highlight the growing role of artificial intelligence in various industries, from tech and dating to sports. AI continues to shape user experiences, offer exclusive services, and provide valuable insights for enhanced decision-making.

Sources:

– The Wall Street Journal