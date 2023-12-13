Labour MP Mocks Prime Minister over Missing WhatsApp Messages and Poor Polling Figures

Labour MP Chris Bryant took a jibe at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons. Bryant listed several issues, including Sunak’s missing WhatsApp messages as evidence for the Covid Inquiry and his declining popularity in polling figures. He asked whether it was worse to lose WhatsApp messages, lose billions to fraud as chancellor, preside over a historic fall in living standards, or desperately cling to power despite being more unpopular than his predecessor, Boris Johnson.

In response, Sunak maintained his composure and emphasized his commitment to delivering for the British people. He did not directly address the specific allegations made Bryant.

The prime minister, who has been known for his association with the tech industry, previously showcased his interest in artificial intelligence hosting a conference with tech mogul Elon Musk in November. However, during the ongoing Covid inquiry, Sunak’s testimony revealed that he had lost crucial WhatsApp records due to changing his phone multiple times since the pandemic began, preventing the messages from being transferred across devices. This loss of evidence has direct implications for the inquiry.

Labour leader Keir Starmer also criticized the prime minister and highlighted the chaos within the Conservative Party following Sunak’s successful push for his Rwanda bill, which passed a vote on Tuesday. Starmer humorously mentioned that the upcoming Tory Christmas party may have a “nativity donkey” in the form of Sunak, but finding three wise men within the party might prove more challenging.

The exchange in the Commons brought attention to the prime minister’s missing WhatsApp messages and his declining popularity in polls. These developments contribute to the ongoing political discourse surrounding Sunak and his role as chancellor during the pandemic.