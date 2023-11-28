George Odol Retires After Three Years at SK Ulu Ansuan

Saying goodbye to a remarkable chapter in his life, George Odol, the headmaster of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Ulu Ansuan, bid a tearful but joyous farewell to his colleagues, staff, and students on his last day of work. Hailing from Inanam, Malaysia, George gained fame after sharing a video on TikTok showcasing his modest living conditions in the school’s storeroom. On his social media profiles, he documented his final day at the school, located approximately 230km from Kota Kinabalu.

In one heartfelt post, George and his students embraced each other with tears welling up in their eyes. Another captured him sitting on steps while his pupils lined up to shake his hand. Although George appeared composed and wore a smile, he couldn’t stop tears from streaming down his face, wiping them away on several occasions. While his official retirement was on Friday (Nov 24), he took care of some personal matters on Saturday (Nov 5) before returning to his family home in Tongod.

George’s wife, also a teacher in Kota Kinabalu, and their two children aged 19 and 16, will be joining him during the upcoming holidays. The retirement of this esteemed headmaster was met with sadness Muhd Fareed Fuzi Awang, a preschool teacher at SK Ulu Ansuan, who expressed gratitude for George’s caring nature towards everyone at the school.

George’s video shed light on his three-year stay in the storeroom and garnered attention from local media outlets. Subsequently, the Education Ministry approved RM200,000 for a short-term solution, which includes upgrading teachers’ residences, with completion scheduled for this month. Additionally, a long-term plan has been put forth, allocating RM12.5 million to improve the school’s infrastructure and educational facilities.

As George Odol embarks on a new chapter, his dedication and sacrifices leave a lasting impact on the community of SK Ulu Ansuan, serving as an inspiration for teachers and students alike.

