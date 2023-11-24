New Article: Silvana Mojica Opens Up About the End of Her Relationship with Dave Portnoy

Colombian model Silvana Mojica recently shared a heartfelt TikTok video that seemingly confirms the end of her romance with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. In the emotional clip, Mojica can be seen crying on the bathroom floor as she flips the camera to reveal a collection of romantic greeting cards that she had purchased for Portnoy.

The video quickly garnered attention from fans, who flooded the comment section with messages of support. Some fans even went as far as calling the apparent breakup the “biggest heartbreak of the century.” Despite the speculation surrounding their relationship, Mojica still has photos of her and Portnoy on her Instagram account, including a recent picture from October where they posed together at a red-carpet event.

Mojica and Portnoy first started dating in March 2021 and seemed to paint a picture of a happy couple on social media. In December of that year, they shared a photo wearing matching pajamas and posing with their furry friend. However, the release of Mojica’s emotional TikTok video has led to an outpouring of support for her and criticism towards Portnoy on Instagram.

Although the 46-year-old Barstool Sports founder has yet to address the alleged breakup, fans have taken to his recent Instagram posts to express their disappointment. Comments such as “JUSTICE FOR SILVS” and “If you broke up w/ Silvs I h8 you” have flooded his comment section.

As of now, neither Mojica nor Portnoy’s representatives have provided any comment or official statement regarding the end of their relationship. It remains to be seen how these developments will unfold and what the future holds for both Mojica and Portnoy.

