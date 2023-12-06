New Animated Comedy Series “Tangled Up in Lines” Available to Stream on Netflix

Get ready for some laughter and adventure with the new animated comedy series, “Tangled Up in Lines.” This hilarious show follows the story of Zero, a socially awkward cartoonist, as he embarks on a journey with his friends Sarah and Secco to the city of Biella. Along the way, they encounter uncomfortable situations and Zero discovers the truth about the death of his childhood crush.

If you’re a fan of adult animated comedy series, then “Tangled Up in Lines” is a must-watch. Drawing inspiration from real-life experiences, the series creator, Michele Rech (aka Zerocalcare), has brought a unique and relatable story to life. The show was released on Netflix on November 17, 2021, and has received rave reviews from critics.

Now, the question is, how can you watch “Tangled Up in Lines” online? Luckily, the series is available to stream on Netflix. With its vast library of TV shows, movies, and original programming, Netflix offers a convenient option to enjoy this fantastic animated comedy.

To watch “Tangled Up in Lines” on Netflix, simply follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan that suits you, ranging from $6.99 per month (standard with ads) to $22.99 per month (premium).

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Select your preferred payment method.

Netflix provides different plans with varying features. The cheapest option, the Standard with Ads Plan, allows you to watch most of the content but with ads. You can enjoy full HD quality and stream on two supported devices simultaneously.

The Standard Plan offers an ad-free experience and the ability to download content on two supported devices. Additionally, you have the option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

For the ultimate viewing experience, the Premium Plan is the way to go. It offers content in Ultra HD quality, support for four devices simultaneously, and the option to download on up to six supported devices. You can also add up to two extra members who don’t live with you. Plus, Netflix now supports spatial audio.

In summary, “Tangled Up in Lines” is an exciting new animated comedy series available to stream on Netflix. With its relatable characters, hilarious storyline, and high-quality animation, it promises to be a delightful watch for comedy enthusiasts. So, grab your popcorn, sit back, and get ready to laugh along with Zero, Sarah, and Secco as they navigate their way through life and unexpected adventures in Biella.