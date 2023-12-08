Archaeological Dig Reveals Newport’s Rich History

Summary: A recent archaeological dig at General James Taylor Park in Newport, Kentucky has unveiled fascinating artifacts that shed light on the region’s history. The dig team, comprised of experts and students, aims to learn more about the park’s past, particularly when it was home to the Newport Barracks in the 1800s. Excavations have already uncovered Native American pottery, indicating pre-barracks occupation, as well as English pottery and bottled glass fragments. These findings offer insights into the lives and economic backgrounds of the people who once resided in the area. Graduate student Patrick Coggins, who is involved in the project as part of his capstone project, emphasizes the importance of artifacts in connecting us to the past. The project not only contributes to Coggins’ career development, but also serves as a reminder to the City of Newport to honor the park’s historical significance as they plan for its future.

As the archaeological dig progresses at General James Taylor Park in Newport, Kentucky, it is unearthing a treasure trove of historical artifacts. These discoveries illuminate the region’s rich and diverse past. Among the first findings was a piece of Native American pottery, confirming that Native Americans inhabited the land even before the construction of the Newport Barracks. This suggests a long-standing human presence in the area.

In addition to the Native American pottery, the excavation team has uncovered fragments of English pottery and bottled glass pieces. These items offer valuable clues about the food consumed past inhabitants, their economic status, and popular trends of the time. Dr. Brian Hackett, Director of the Public History program at Northern Kentucky University (NKU), attests to the significance of these artifacts in revealing aspects of historical life.

Graduate student Patrick Coggins, a member of the dig team, recognizes the impact of finding such relics. He believes that artifacts have the power to make history more tangible and relatable. Through objects from the past, Coggins feels a connection to the humanity of those who came before us. This archaeological experience also prepares him for his future career as a history professor, enabling him to share with students the notion that history is not confined to textbooks but is woven into the fabric of our surroundings.

The City of Newport acknowledges the importance of preserving the history of General James Taylor Park. As plans are made for the park’s future, officials are committed to honoring its historical legacy. The ongoing archaeological dig serves as a reminder of the park’s significance and a catalyst for its continued preservation.