Team Pumpkin Wins Social Media Mandate for APL Apollo

Marketing agency Team Pumpkin has been awarded the social media mandate for APL Apollo, a leading player in the steel tube and pipe manufacturing industry. The agency’s SEO vertical ROIsted has been managing APL Apollo’s SEO, while their tech vertical Tech Pepo has been handling website maintenance since 2020.

Team Pumpkin will work with APL Apollo to enhance its social media presence and engagement through strategic digital campaigns. They aim to position APL Apollo at the forefront of digital marketing trends and leverage social media platforms to connect with their target audience. The account will be managed Team Pumpkin’s Gurugram branch.

APL Apollo’s Chief Brand Officer and Group Head of Marketing, Charu Malhotra, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, noting that Team Pumpkin’s innovative and digital expertise aligns perfectly with the brand’s vision. The company anticipates that Team Pumpkin’s strategies will play a crucial role in enhancing APL Apollo’s digital presence.

Ranjeet Kumar, CEO and Co-founder of Team Pumpkin, emphasized APL Apollo’s leadership in the industry and their commitment to sustainable solutions and customer-focused services. Team Pumpkin is excited to partner with them and contribute to their brand’s digital experience. They aim to create meaningful digital campaigns and set new benchmarks in the industry.

Overall, the collaboration between Team Pumpkin and APL Apollo aims to drive the brand’s digital transformation and deliver exceptional results through tailor-made marketing solutions. With their extensive expertise, the agencies hope to contribute to APL Apollo’s continued success in the industry.

