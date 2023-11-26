Team Hi Nanna Plans Extravagant Celebrity Soiree

Published on Nov 26, 2023 10:15 pm IST

Natural Star Nani and Mrunal Thakur are gearing up to mesmerize their fans with their upcoming heartfelt love story, Hi Nanna. Directed debutant Shouryuv, the film also features the talented Baby Kiara Khanna in a pivotal role.

In anticipation of the film’s release on December 7th, the Hi Nanna team is pulling out all the stops to create a buzz. They have organized a spectacular cocktail party at the exquisite Xena Brewery & Kitchen in Hyderabad. This dazzling event will be attended a plethora of celebrities who have received exclusive invitations from the lead actors themselves.

The star-studded cast of Hi Nanna includes renowned actors such as Jayaram and Priyadarshi, who portray integral characters in the film. The project has been supported Vyra Entertainments, with music composed the talented Hesham Abdul Wahab.

Stay tuned for more exciting updates as the Hi Nanna team indulges in a night of glitz and glamour, and the anticipation for the film’s release continues to build.

FAQ:

Q: Who are the lead actors in Hi Nanna?

A: The lead actors in Hi Nanna are Natural Star Nani and Mrunal Thakur.

Q: When is Hi Nanna scheduled for release?

A: Hi Nanna is set to release on December 7, 2023.

Q: What is the venue for Hi Nanna’s cocktail party?

A: The cocktail party for Hi Nanna will take place at Xena Brewery & Kitchen in Hyderabad.

Q: What other celebrities have received invitations for the party?

A: Numerous celebrities have been invited to the Hi Nanna cocktail party, although specific names have not been disclosed.

Q: Who is the director of Hi Nanna?

A: Hi Nanna is directed debutant Shouryuv.