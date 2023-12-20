Teacher’s Plea on TikTok Sparks Global Support for Students

A high school teacher in Las Vegas took to TikTok to raise awareness and seek help for her students, and the response has been overwhelming. Cheri Guy, a teacher at Desert Pines High School, shared a video on TikTok, showcasing the holiday gift wishes of students in need. The school’s “Wishmas” program, started an assistant principal nearly 10 years ago, aims to fulfill the holiday wishes of students at the Title I school. However, this year, Guy knew that the teachers and staff alone would not be able to fulfill all of the students’ wishes.

In her emotional video, Guy expressed her heartbreak and pride in her students who were selflessly asking for gifts for their families and friends. She called on her followers for help, and within hours, the response poured in. People from around the world donated money, gifts, and wrapping supplies to fulfill the wishes of over 900 students. The overwhelming support has left Guy feeling grateful and amazed at the generosity she has witnessed.

The success of the “Wishmas” program not only reflects the kindness and selflessness of teachers but also serves as a reminder of the good in the world. It has provided a beacon of hope for the students and the community of Desert Pines High School, especially during a time of tragedy and challenges. The program’s impact goes beyond material gifts, as it has shown the students that they are valued and loved both their own school community and people from all walks of life.

On the last day of school before Christmas break, the students gathered in the cafeteria to receive their presents, grateful and excited for the recognition they received. The support they received will leave a lasting impression on them, as they now know that they have been seen and uplifted thousands of people.

The viral TikTok video and the subsequent global response have not only fulfilled the wishes of numerous students but have also shed light on the power of social media and the kindness of strangers. It is a testament to the collective effort of individuals coming together to make a difference in the lives of others.