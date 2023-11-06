New Article: Teacher Removed from Register for Inappropriate Snapchat Messages to Former Students

A teacher in his early 20s has been struck off the register the High Court after sending inappropriate messages via Snapchat to teenage girls who were his former pupils. The messages, which included describing one girl “as a little ride,” were delivered to girls aged 13 and 14. Additionally, the teacher sent a photo of himself with his bare chest partially exposed, overlaid with red lips.

High Court President Mr Justice David Barniville confirmed the decision of the Teaching Council to remove the teacher’s name from the register, noting the seriousness of the allegations and findings against him. The Teaching Council also requested that the teacher be prohibited from reapplying for entry onto the register for the next 15 years. The identities of the teacher, students, school, and its general location have been withheld following the direction of the High Court.

Last July, an inquiry conducted the Teaching Council found the teacher guilty of seven allegations of professional misconduct, as well as breaches of the Code of Professional Conduct for Teachers. The investigation revealed that the teacher engaged in inappropriate contact on Snapchat with six former students from the secondary school where he taught, as well as with another girl from the same area.

During the inquiry, it was discovered that three of the six girls he taught had accepted his friend requests on Snapchat, along with a student from a different school. The messages were sent between September 2019 and July 2020 while the girls were between the ages of 13 and 14.

According to the barrister representing the Teaching Council, the disciplinary committee considered the teacher’s actions to be “towards the upper end of the spectrum” of professional misconduct, with some messages containing explicit content. The committee also noted a lack of genuine remorse or understanding demonstrated the teacher.

The severity of the wrongdoing and the breach of trust towards young girls were emphasized during the court proceedings. The imposed sanction was deemed proportionate to the gravity of the teacher’s actions.

