New Article: Teacher Dismissed for Inappropriate Snapchat Messages to Former Students

A recent case involving a teacher who sent inappropriate messages via Snapchat to teenage girls has resulted in his dismissal the High Court. The male teacher, in his early 20s, sent messages to girls aged 13 and 14, which included referring to one of them as “a little ride.” Additionally, he sent a photo of himself with part of his bare chest visible, enhanced with red lips. The High Court president, Mr Justice David Barniville, upheld the decision of the Teaching Council to remove the teacher’s name from the register.

The Teaching Council further requested that the teacher be barred from reapplying for registration for the next 15 years. The inquiry conducted the council last July found the teacher guilty of seven counts of professional misconduct and violations of the Code of Professional Conduct for Teachers. The investigation confirmed that he had engaged in inappropriate communication with six former students at the secondary school where he taught, as well as with another girl from the same area.

During the inquiry, it was evident that three of the six girls he had taught and one girl from a different school had accepted his friend requests on Snapchat. The messages were sent between September 2019 and July 2020 when the girls were between the ages of 13 and 14.

The disciplinary committee of the council recognized the serious nature of the teacher’s misconduct and described it as being “towards the upper end of the spectrum.” Some of the messages exchanged were of a sexual nature. Despite the teacher offering an apology at one point, the committee found that his level of insight into the gravity of his actions was inadequate.

In light of the breach of trust and the harm caused to young girls, the court endorsed the proportionate sanction imposed the Teaching Council. The identities of the teacher, students, school, and location remain confidential based on the direction of the High Court.

