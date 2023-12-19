Teacher Causes Controversy with Unconventional Classroom Demonstration

A recent incident in Uttar Pradesh has sparked a heated debate after a teacher decided to incorporate a snake into her classroom teaching to gain social media views. The video of the event quickly went viral, attracting a range of reactions from viewers.

The female teacher, known as Neeshu, works at Sultan Ther’s government elementary school in the Amroha area. Eager to boost her online presence, she introduced a snake into her classroom, resulting in captivating images that were shared widely on social media.

In the video, Neeshu can be seen with a snake coiled around her neck, creating a spectacle that caught the attention of many. To take the demonstration further, she casually placed the reptile, believed to be a rat snake, around a student’s neck. A snake charmer was present to ensure the safety and control of the snake during this unconventional performance.

However, this unorthodox teaching method has not been without controversy. Educational authorities quickly intervened after the video gained attention online. Prakash Chand, the Block Education Officer responsible for overseeing primary schools, issued a notice to the school principal following reports from news outlets.

While some argue that the unique demonstration captured the attention of students and made the learning experience more memorable, others have voiced concerns about the safety and ethics of such an approach. The use of a live snake in a classroom raises questions about the potential risks involved, especially considering the age of the students.

The incident serves as a reminder that educators must carefully consider the methods they employ in the classroom, prioritizing both engagement and the well-being of their students. As the debate continues, it remains to be seen how this controversy will impact teaching practices in the future.