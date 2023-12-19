High School Students Should Learn about Taxes to Understand Financial Realities

Summary: It is crucial for high school students to be taught about taxes to gain a better understanding of financial realities and avoid future shocks. A teacher’s TikTok video went viral after she shared a student’s reaction upon receiving her first paycheck, which was considerably less than expected due to taxes. The student expressed disappointment and questioned the purpose of working if a significant portion of her earnings was being deducted. This incident highlights the need for comprehensive financial education in schools.

While some may view this situation as a high paycheck for a high schooler, it reflects a deeper issue. Many individuals, not just students, lack basic knowledge about how the world works financially. Understanding taxes is an essential aspect of financial literacy that should be taught from an early age.

By educating high school students about taxes, they will be better equipped to navigate their financial responsibilities as adults. They will learn about the various tax deductions and the impact taxes have on their earnings. This knowledge will enable them to make informed decisions about their careers, finances, and future financial goals.

Moreover, teaching about taxes can foster a sense of awareness and civic responsibility among students. They will gain an understanding of how taxes support government programs and initiatives that benefit society. It will also encourage them to participate actively in the democratic process advocating for fair tax policies and understanding the role of taxes in societal development.

Comprehensive financial education should be a fundamental part of the curriculum in schools. It is crucial to equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the financial complexities of the real world. By teaching high school students about taxes, we can empower them to make informed financial decisions, avoid future shocks, and contribute to an economically literate society.