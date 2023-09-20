Teacher Charged with Sexual Assault of Student

A teacher at Bakersfield School in Missouri has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old male student. The teacher, Victoria Nicole Fowler, allegedly enticed the boy with explicit nude images of herself, including photos of her breasts and selfies of herself naked in the shower.

According to reports, Fowler engaged in a sexual relationship with the student over the summer, meeting him multiple times for sex. Screenshots from the boy’s phone were sent to detectives, which prompted an investigation. Fowler admitted to sharing explicit images with the student and confessed to having sex with him on multiple occasions.

Authorities have charged Fowler with three counts of second-degree statutory rape and one count of second-degree statutory sodomy. It has also been reported that images of the boy on Fowler’s phone have been labeled as child pornography.

Following her arrest, Fowler has left Bakersfield School and transferred to another district. She taught math in both school districts.

In a separate incident, a school secretary at Sharyland High School in Texas, Samantha Lee Carranza, has also been accused of engaging in sexual acts with a 16-year-old student. The student reportedly tipped off investigators and expressed his desire to file a police report. The incident allegedly occurred when the student visited the principal’s office to borrow a phone charger, and Carranza directed him to the conference room where she engaged in the sexual acts.

These cases highlight the serious issue of sexual misconduct educators and the need for schools to have proper protocols and safeguards in place to protect students.

