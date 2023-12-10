Teacher and Students Embrace Viral Dance Trend in Fun Video

A heartwarming video posted on Instagram showcases the joyful bond between a teacher and her students as they embrace the viral dance trend of Gulabi Sharara. The video, shared fitness trainer Kajal Asudani, captures the teacher and her students dancing harmoniously, with beaming smiles on their faces.

In the video, the teacher is seen in a elegant saree while her students wear their school uniforms. As they stand in front of a room, the synchronization of their dance moves is impeccable, clearly displaying the teacher’s talented dance skills.

Since the video was posted three days ago, it has garnered over 3.4 million views and continues to attract more attention. People from all walks of life have been enthralled the performance, leaving a variety of comments on the post. One Instagram user, identifying as a physics teacher, expressed their admiration for the video, stating, “I love this. A like from another physics teacher.” Another user simply added, “This is so cute,” while a third person humorously wished to have a teacher like her.

The video has undoubtedly gone viral, capturing the hearts of viewers and spreading joy across social media platforms. It serves as a reminder of the power of dance and the positive impact teachers can have on their students. As such, it is no surprise that this video has gained widespread acclaim and serves as an inspiration for others to embrace the viral dance trends that bring people together in moments of shared happiness.