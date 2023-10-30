Teacher Arrested for Illegally Circulating Exam Papers on Social Media

A shocking incident has come to light involving a teacher from St. Lilian Academy in Gikambura, Kiambu County. Nicholas Ngumbau, also known as Examiner, has been accused of spreading information about the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination papers on social media platforms. This act is a clear violation of the integrity of the examination process and a breach of trust.

On Monday, October 30, Ngumbau appeared before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Benard Ochoi and pleaded not guilty to the charges. The court granted him a cash bail of Sh100,000 with one contact person or a bond of Sh200,000 with two sureties. The case is scheduled to be mentioned on November 13, 2023.

According to reports, Ngumbau used platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram to post messages claiming that he had access to the KCPE exam papers. This irresponsible act not only undermines the credibility of the education system but also poses a serious threat to the future of our students.

Law enforcement authorities were able to track down Ngumbau after tracing his phone number. It was discovered that he had opened multiple WhatsApp and Telegram accounts to carry out his illicit activities. Ngumbau was allegedly charging Sh2,000 for exam papers with marking schemes and Sh1,500 for exam papers without marking schemes.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining the sanctity and security of examinations. The national examination had just begun on the same day as the arrest, and stringent security measures had been put in place to prevent cheating.

As investigations continue and the legal process unfolds, it is crucial that the authorities deal with this matter sternly. Such actions not only tarnish the reputation of the teaching profession but also jeopardize the future of our students. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that our education system remains fair, unbiased, and free from any malpractice.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why was Nicholas Ngumbau arrested?

Nicholas Ngumbau was arrested for circulating information about the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination papers on social media platforms.

2. What charges did Nicholas Ngumbau face?

He was charged with posting messages on WhatsApp and Telegram claiming that he had access to the KCPE exam papers.

3. What was the court’s decision regarding the bail?

The court granted Ngumbau a cash bail of Sh100,000 with one contact person or a bond of Sh200,000 with two sureties.

4. How did the authorities track down Ngumbau?

Law enforcement authorities traced Ngumbau’s phone number, leading to his arrest.

5. What were the consequences of Ngumbau’s actions?

Ngumbau’s actions undermine the credibility of the education system and pose a serious threat to the future of students. They also tarnish the reputation of the teaching profession.