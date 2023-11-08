The Changing Landscape of Social Media: A Shift from Personal Data to Subscription Models

In recent days, users of Instagram and Facebook have been faced with a new message: “Make a decision about your ads.” It’s the latest change from Meta, the parent company of these social media platforms, giving users two options: pay to use the platforms without ads or continue using them for free at the cost of personal data exploitation.

On October 30th, the American tech giant announced the launch of a subscription plan costing €9.99 per month for desktop users or €12.99 for those accessing both platforms on mobile devices. Beginning March 1st, 2024, new account creation will come with an additional cost of six to eight euros per month.

This fee will affect not only users in the European Union (EU) but also those in other countries within the European Economic Area, such as Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. Ironically, one of Meta’s former slogans was “It’s free and always will be.”

Meta’s new approach, with its “pay or consent” strategy, promises that “Your information will not be used for ads.” However, the simplicity, assertiveness, and credibility of this promise are reminiscent of thegone slogan: “It’s free and always will be.” Oh, Mark, Mark…

The decision to introduce this subscription model comes after the European Data Protection Committee (EDPC) banned Meta in December from tracking users without consent and using their data for personalized advertising.

Advertising is the main source of revenue for Meta, accounting for up to 97.5% of its total earnings, amounting to $114.934 billion in 2021. In response to the European regulator’s ruling, Meta seeks to provide an alternative to its extractive advertising model through a paid subscription, thus allowing users to exercise their right to data protection.

Europe has not remained silent in the face of Zuckerberg’s maneuver. Last Wednesday, the EDPC prohibited Facebook and Instagram from using “behavior-based advertising” in the 30 countries of the EU and the European Economic Area, expanding a restriction imposed the Norwegian regulator in July. Failure to comply with the regulations could result in Meta facing multimillion-dollar fines, up to 4% of its global revenue.

FAQ:

Q: Why is Meta introducing a subscription model?

A: Meta is introducing a subscription model in response to the European Data Protection Committee’s ban on tracking users without consent and using their data for personalized advertising.

Q: How will the subscription model work?

A: Users will have the option to pay a monthly fee to use Instagram and Facebook without ads. The subscription costs €9.99 per month for desktop users and €12.99 for mobile users accessing both platforms.

Q: Will the subscription model only affect users in the European Union?

A: No, the subscription model will also affect users in other countries within the European Economic Area, including Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

Q: What is the significance of the European Data Protection Committee’s ruling?

A: The ruling prohibits Meta from using “behavior-based advertising” in the EU and the European Economic Area. Failure to comply with the regulations could result in significant fines for Meta.