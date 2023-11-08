Meta Introduces Subscription Model to User Accounts

Meta, the technology giant behind platforms like Instagram and Facebook, has announced a new change that will require users to make a decision regarding their ads. Starting from March 1, 2024, users in the European Union (EU) and other countries in the European Economic Area will have to choose between paying a monthly fee to use the platforms without ads or continuing to use them for free while allowing their personal data to be exploited.

This move Meta comes after the European Data Protection Committee (EDPC) banned the company from tracking users without their consent and using their data for personalized advertising. With advertising revenue accounting for 97.5% of Meta’s total earnings in 2021, the company had to find an alternative to its extractive advertising model, even if it meant introducing a subscription plan.

The subscription model offers two tiers: 9.99 euros per month for desktop users and 12.99 euros per month for those accessing the platforms on mobile devices. Additionally, new account creation will come with an additional monthly cost of six to eight euros.

While the introduction of this subscription model may seem contradictory to Meta’s previous slogan of “It’s free and always will be,” it is a necessary response to the regulations imposed the EDPC. Failure to comply with these regulations could result in significant fines of up to 4% of Meta’s global revenue.

FAQ:

Q: Why is Meta introducing a subscription model?

A: Meta is introducing a subscription model to comply with regulations that prohibit the tracking of users without their consent and the use of their data for personalized advertising.

Q: How much does the subscription plan cost?

A: The subscription plan costs 9.99 euros per month for desktop users and 12.99 euros per month for mobile users.

Q: Will existing users be affected?

A: Existing users will not be affected the subscription plan unless they create new accounts after the implementation date.

Q: Will this subscription model be applicable only in the EU?

A: The subscription model will be applicable in the EU as well as other countries in the European Economic Area.

