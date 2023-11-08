New Subscription Model: A Shift in the Social Media Landscape

Meta, the tech giant behind popular platforms like Instagram and Facebook, has recently implemented a major change that gives users a decision to make. The company is now offering a subscription plan that allows users to browse their favorite social media sites without encountering advertisements. However, there’s a catch – this comes at the cost of a monthly fee, while free access will continue to be available but with personalized ads based on users’ data.

This move Meta comes as a response to the increasing demand for data privacy and protection. Last year, the European Data Protection Committee prohibited Meta from tracking and using users’ data for targeted advertising without their consent. As a result, Meta was compelled to find an alternative revenue stream, leading to the introduction of the subscription model.

The new subscription plan comes with two pricing tiers. Users can opt for a monthly fee of €9.99 for desktop access or €12.99 for both desktop and mobile access. Starting from March 1, 2024, creating new accounts within the European Union (EU) and the European Economic Area (EEA) will come with an additional cost of €6-8 per month.

Interestingly, this change not only impacts EU users but also affects users in countries like Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. It’s worth noting that this shift in strategy contradicts Meta’s previous slogan of “free and always will be.”

FAQ

1. Why did Meta introduce the subscription model?

Meta implemented the subscription model in response to the European Data Protection Committee’s prohibition on tracking and using users’ data for personalized advertising without their consent. The subscription model provides an alternative revenue stream for the company.

2. How much does the subscription cost?

The subscription plan offers two pricing tiers: €9.99 per month for desktop access and €12.99 per month for both desktop and mobile access.

3. When will the additional cost for creating new accounts come into effect?

Starting from March 1, 2024, creating new accounts within the EU and the EEA will come with an additional cost of €6-8 per month.

4. Which countries are affected this change?

The subscription model affects users in the European Union, as well as countries in the European Economic Area, including Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

Sources: example.com