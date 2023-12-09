Toronto District School Board Trustee Advocates for Stronger Cellphone Policy in Schools

A trustee from the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is pushing for a board-wide policy on cellphone use in classrooms to address the ongoing issue of student distractions. Rachel Chernos Lin, TDSB chair, believes that a comprehensive policy, including potential phone bans and limitations on social media usage, is necessary to improve education for school-age children.

The current TDSB procedure encourages students to use their personal mobile devices for educational purposes only, but Chernos Lin argues that it is difficult to enforce consistently across schools and lacks widespread awareness. She has been approached parents over the years who have raised concerns about cellphone usage in schools.

The motion to update the cellphone policy is a response to the rise of various social media apps, increased screen time, and the challenges students face in readjusting to in-person learning after disruptions caused the COVID-19 pandemic. Chernos Lin emphasizes the importance of students developing social skills and maximizing their learning experience.

While the provincial government supports the move, some experts and teachers caution against an outright ban on cellphones. They advocate for teaching students how to use their phones responsibly with appropriate boundaries. Jason Bradshaw, a science teacher at Peel District School Board, believes that students will need to navigate the world with their cellphones and emphasizes the need for proper support from school boards in enforcing cellphone bans if teachers choose to implement them.

Joel Westheimer, a professor at the University of Ottawa, suggests that a cellphone ban can only be effective if schools also create a sense of community and connection without relying on technology. He believes that schools should provide alternative ways for students to connect with each other.

The TDSB trustees will convene on January 17th to discuss the implementation of the motion further and find a balanced approach that addresses the concerns about cellphone distractions while acknowledging the benefits they can bring to students.