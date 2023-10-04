TD Synnex Becomes Exclusive North America Distributor for Meta’s Business Products

TD Synnex, the world’s largest IT distributor, has announced an enhanced distribution agreement with Meta (formerly known as Facebook), making TD Synnex the exclusive North America distributor of Meta’s new suite of business products. The announcement was made during the TD Synnex Inspire 2023 conference held in Greenville, S.C. The agreement will focus on providing collaboration, training, creativity, and design capabilities powered the Metaverse.

This enhanced partnership with Meta marks TD Synnex’s entry into Meta’s enterprise solutions. Dylan Leach, Senior Vice President of Product Marketing for TD Synnex’s New Age Electronics division, explains that Meta has traditionally been more consumer-focused but now recognizes the importance of the channel to their success and the need for partners who understand this market. TD Synnex will leverage its StreamOne platform to deploy solutions seamlessly to partners.

The partnership is centered around Meta’s Quest 3 mixed reality VR headset and the Meta for Work portfolio, including the Meta Quest for Business software. TD Synnex will provide an extended warranty, extended service plan, and Shared Mode features for businesses using the Quest 3 headsets. With TD Synnex’s scale, Meta’s technologies will be ready for scalable business applications.

Adam Reiser, Senior Director of End User Computing for SHI International, sees this as a growth opportunity for his business. Meta for Work, with support from TD Synnex, provides the security needed to deploy at scale and offers collaboration, training, and design capabilities that can benefit businesses in various industries.

Overall, this distribution agreement expands Meta’s reach and allows TD Synnex to strengthen its position as a leading IT distributor, providing the right solutions to its partners in the channel.

Sources: TD Synnex, Joseph F. Kovar, CRN