TCS to Complete BSNL Mobile Network Rollout in 18 Months

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) expects to finish the mobile network rollout for BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) within 18 months, according to TCS MD K Krithivasan. The government of India is making efforts to develop indigenous telecom technology and promote local manufacturing of telecom equipment. TCS, along with its partners, has successfully integrated the EPC Core, RAN (Radio Access Network), and NMS (Network Management System) for the BSNL network.

The completion of this project is an important milestone in the government’s mission to strengthen the telecommunications infrastructure in India. With TCS’s expertise and experience in implementing large-scale network rollouts, the project is expected to enhance BSNL’s network capabilities and improve connectivity across the country.

BSNL is one of the largest state-owned telecommunications companies in India and plays a crucial role in providing affordable telecom services to remote areas. The network rollout TCS will help BSNL expand its coverage and reach more customers, especially in rural and underserved areas.

By adopting indigenous telecom technology and local manufacturing, the government aims to reduce dependence on foreign technology vendors and increase self-reliance in the telecommunication sector. This initiative aligns with the “Make in India” campaign, which focuses on promoting domestic manufacturing and boosting the Indian economy.

The integration of the EPC Core, RAN, and NMS will enable BSNL to provide advanced mobile network services, such as 4G and 5G connectivity, to its subscribers. It will also enhance network performance, reliability, and scalability, resulting in improved customer experience and satisfaction.

With TCS’s commitment to completing the network rollout within the specified timeframe, BSNL can look forward to a seamless transition to the upgraded network infrastructure. This project is expected to pave the way for future technological advancements and contribute to the digital transformation of India.

