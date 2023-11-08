Get Ready for Big Screen Bargains: Early Black Friday TV Deals

Looking to score a great deal on a new TV? You’re in luck! While the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl or Black Friday are typically the best times to buy a TV, there are some incredible discounts available right now. TCL, a popular brand in the world of televisions, is offering some amazing deals on big screen TVs ahead of the official Black Friday sale. So, if you’ve been holding off on upgrading your entertainment experience, now might be the perfect time to take the plunge.

One of the standout deals is TCL’s 85-inch Q6 TV, bundled with a 5.1-Channel Q Series Soundbar, available for $1,069.98 at Best Buy. With a savings of $530, this is a deal that’s hard to pass up. Immerse yourself in the stunning visuals of 4K resolution, enhanced robust HDR support and quantum dot technology. Plus, with Google TV integration, you can easily access your favorite streaming services. The 5.1-channel Q Series soundbar complements the TV with its 430 watts of total audio power and features like Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X support.

But that’s not all. TCL is also offering discounts on their higher-end models. For instance, the TCL 65-Inch QM8 QLED 4K Mini LED TV is currently on sale for $898 at Amazon, saving you a whopping $801.99. This TV boasts mini LED backlighting, providing a brighter and more immersive viewing experience with over 2,300 local dimming zones to reduce blooming.

If you’re looking for the biggest TV at the best price, consider the TCL 98-Inch S5 4K LED TV (2023 model) available for $2,998 at Amazon, saving you $1,001.99. While it may not be a flagship-tier TV, its larger-than-life size and impressive features, including HDR Ultra support and a native 120Hz refresh rate, make it a standout choice.

Don’t miss these early Black Friday TV deals, and take your entertainment to new heights with TCL’s high-quality televisions. Upgrade your home theater experience and enjoy stunning visuals and immersive audio, all at unbeatable prices.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When is the best time to buy a TV?

The best times to buy a TV are typically in the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl or during Black Friday sales.

2. What are the advantages of TCL’s 85-inch Q6 TV?

TCL’s 85-inch Q6 TV offers a massive screen size, 4K resolution, robust HDR support, quantum dot technology, and Google TV integration for a seamless smart TV experience.

3. What is the benefit of mini LED backlighting in TCL’s QM8 QLED TV?

The mini LED backlighting technology in TCL’s QM8 QLED TV provides a brighter display with enhanced control over highlighting specific parts of the scene, reducing blooming and improving overall picture quality.

4. Why should I consider the TCL 98-Inch S5 4K LED TV?

If you want the largest TV size at the best price, the TCL 98-Inch S5 4K LED TV is the perfect choice. With HDR Ultra support, a native 120Hz refresh rate, and more gaming amenities, you can enjoy an immersive viewing experience.