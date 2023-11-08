New TCL 2023 Model Q7 Google TV Black Friday Deals Offer Unbeatable Discounts

TCL is making waves this Black Friday with its incredible deals on the TCL 2023 model TVs. Among the standout offers is the TCL 65-Inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart Google TV, now available on Amazon for just $648, down from its original price of $1,000. This represents an impressive $352 savings and the lowest price we have seen for this model yet. Best Buy and Walmart have also matched this offer as part of their early holiday promotions.

This TCL QLED TV boasts a range of impressive features that enhance your viewing experience. With a 120Hz FreeSync Premium Pro QLED display, you can enjoy smooth and responsive gameplay without any lag. The display also supports Dolby Vision and HDR 10+, ensuring vivid colors and an immersive visual experience. Additionally, the device is equipped with Hybrid Log-Gamma technology and has built-in support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit, making it easy to integrate into your smart home setup.

But that’s not all – TCL’s Q-Series QLED TV also offers Quantum Dot technology and the HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision, providing greater brightness, contrast, and a wider range of colors. The Contrast Control Zone technology further enhances the image quality optimizing contrast in individual zones, resulting in stunning visuals across the screen.

In addition to the TCL 65-Inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart Google TV, shoppers can find even more amazing deals on other TCL 2023 model TVs. Some of these deals are undercutting previous mentions as much as $100, making it an opportune time to upgrade your home theater system.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is QLED technology?

QLED stands for Quantum Light-Emitting Diode. It is a display technology that utilizes quantum dots to enhance color accuracy, brightness, and contrast in LED-backlit LCD screens.

2. What is Dolby Vision?

Dolby Vision is a high dynamic range (HDR) format that offers enhanced brightness, contrast, and a wider color gamut for a more immersive and lifelike viewing experience.

3. Can I connect the TCL Q7 QLED TV to my smart home devices?

Yes, the TCL Q7 QLED TV has built-in support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit, allowing you to control your TV and other compatible smart home devices using voice commands.

4. Are there any other deals available on TCL 2023 model TVs?

Yes, apart from the TCL 65-Inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart Google TV, there are several other attractive deals on TCL 2023 model TVs. Some of these deals offer discounts of up to $100, providing great value for shoppers.